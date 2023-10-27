PUTRAJAYA, Oct 27 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will build more than 7,300 housing units under the “One Military Member, One House” (SASaR) programme at the Wardieburn and Genting Klang Camps in Kuala Lumpur, with prices starting at RM150,000.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this initiative is the second phase of the project after the first in Sungai Besi, which is under construction.

He said the houses with a minimum area of 1,000 square feet would be built on Mindef land and sold at subsidised prices but are not for sale to the public.

“According to the quota, 80 per cent will be allocated to military personnel, 15 per cent to military veterans and the rest to civilian staff at Mindef,” he said, adding that the ground-breaking ceremony will be held early next month.

Advertisement

Mohamad was speaking to reporters after attending the signing of the agreement for the relocation and redevelopment of the Military Police Training Centre (Pulapot), the Army Red Warrior Acrobatic Team (ARW) headquarters and the 12th Company of the Royal Military Police Corps camp.

The implementation of the SASaR housing project also took place at Perdana Putra here today, and was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mohamad said the construction of these housing units was a smart partnership between Mindef and Platinum Victory Development Sdn Bhd. The same company will also build the ARW camp and Pulapot in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Advertisement

Mohamad stressed that Mindef’s aim is to ensure that military personnel have their own homes while ensuring their welfare and well-being.

In a statement today, Mindef said the construction of SASaR houses at Wardieburn Camp will provide 974 housing units of 1,400 square metres and 1,500 square metres, as well as amenities such as a gym, swimming pool and two parking spaces for each house.

The Genting Klang project will offer 6,400 residential units of 1,000 square metres and 1,200 square metres, and like other affordable housing developments, will have basic amenities that comply with the National Affordable Housing Policy (DRMM) in Malaysia.

Today’s signing ceremony involves the transfer and redevelopment of Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) assets, including Pulapot, the ARW Acrobatic Team headquarters and the Military Family Homes (RKAT) and associated facilities, which were originally located at Genting Klang Camp in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the statement, the new complex to be built at the Si Rusa Mukim site in Port Dickson will include the construction of headquarters offices, Wisma Perwira, a multipurpose hall, training and accommodation facilities, parade grounds, shooting ranges and other amenities. — Bernama