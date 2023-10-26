PUTRAJAYA, October 26 — The repatriation of 37 Malaysian citizens, who were victims of the Macau Scam human trafficking syndicate and rescued by the Republic of Peru police since October 7, will be carried out in stages.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, the group of victims is scheduled to arrive in the country in groups on October 28, 29, 30, and November 1.

The first group, consisting of three individuals, arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Thursday via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL 805.

“At the same time, three Malaysian citizens are still detained by the Peruvian authorities for further investigation based on local laws.

“The Ministry expresses its appreciation to the government of Peru for the excellent cooperation provided in the efforts to rescue Malaysian citizens and expedite the process of repatriating the victims to Malaysia,” the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry, through the Malaysian Embassy in Lima, Peru, will continue to monitor the progress of this case and provide appropriate consular assistance. — Bernama

