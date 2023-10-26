KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Local police are still questioning former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa who was convicted by a US federal court of conspiring in the theft of US$35 million (RM165 million) from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigations are to aid the recovery of assets belonging to the sovereign investment fund, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“We are still conducting further investigations to trace and obtain all the assets believed to be owned by him as a result of the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

“So far Roger has cooperated well with the police throughout the investigation process,” Malaysia’s top policeman was quoted as saying.

Ng, formerly the Malaysian head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs, arrived home from the US on October 18 to assist in local 1MDB investigations.

The 51-year-old had been found guilty by a US federal court in March and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment there but has been allowed to postpone going to jail after Malaysia sought his return to face 1MDB charges here.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is next in line to investigate Ng regarding the 1MDB misappropriation.

