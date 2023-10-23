PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — Applicants seeking legal aid services can now submit their applications online via a new online system — 6G Legal e-Clinic — launched by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister's Department today.

Overseen by the Legal Aid Department (JBG), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the system would be fully accessible online which would also show the application status if each submission.

“There is always the issue of accessibility for the less fortunate, especially those living in rural areas and East Malaysia.

“Today's launch is one of the efforts spearheaded by the JBG to ensure bureaucracy setbacks can be further minimised for the sake of those seeking legal aid,” she said in her launching speech.

The system would also allow organisations to apply for permission to hold legal clinics or legal literacy programmes sanctioned by the Legal Aid Department.

Under the Legal Aid Department, various legal services are offered to the public at a lower fee as an alternative to services offered by private lawyers.

Legal services offered include litigation (criminal, civil and shariah); mediation, legal advice and legal companion.

The newly launched system will officially begin operations on October 25 and more details can be accessed through the Legal Aid Department's official website.

Separately, Azalina also said she has recommended the JBG to partner up with NGOs, private lawyers and even retired members of the judiciary to ensure equal access to justice for the rakyat.

She said her proposal includes the possibility of appointing mediators from among former judges and former JBG officers to assist the courts in promoting out-of-court settlements.

“Some changes that we would like to make are to increase our panel lawyers so we can help more people access to court but also those concerning mediation and bail processes,” she said.

Back in July, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an increase in allocations for the National Legal Aid Foundation, saying the increment is the government’s way to recognise that access to justice is a fundamental right.