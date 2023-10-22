BALIK PULAU, Oct 22 — Police raided a call centre involved in international online prostitution business that can rake in up to RM1 million in profits a month and detained 11 people at the Bayan Baru commercial centre, here on Friday.

Barat Daya police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said police detained five men and six women, aged between 21 and 65, during the 5.30pm raid on the centre, including the 33-year-old mastermind and his 65-year-old mother.

“Police raided the centre located on the third floor of the commercial centre, following complaints from the public and police surveillance. Investigations revealed that the centre had been operating since December 2021.

“Initial investigations revealed that those detained were call centre operators who promoted the business (prostitution) to clients as well as manage bookings for clients, including clients looking for sex services in Australia,” he told reporters during a press conference, here today.

Advertisement

Kamarul added that the centre served as a ‘middleman’ to promote and advertise prostitution services as well as putting up images of about 120 girls involved in prostitution.

He added that the modus operandi of the syndicate was to serve as a ‘middleman’ in carrying out transactions between the client and the woman of their choice for prices ranging from A$200 to A$3,000 according to services rendered by the women.

The women will pay a sum as commission for the transaction to the syndicate and investigations revealed that the centre can rake in about RM30,000 a day or about RM1 million a month.

Advertisement

“According to the syndicate’s website, which also has networks in Australia, 120 prostitutes offer their services through the centre which operates 24 hours a day.

Kamarul said the call centre operators who work on two shifts, are paid between RM3,000 to RM8,000 a month.

The 33-year-old mastermind is believed to have worked in Australia before and travels frequently to Australia and is believed to have established contacts with prostitution syndicates in Australia.

During the raid, police confiscated 11 computer monitors, 12 computer mouse,11 keyboards, eight desktops, a laptop, 161 handphones, 17 tablets, four modems, a wireless router, a CCTV decoder, 11 chairs and a car.

The suspects will be remanded for six days from October 21 to October 26. — Bernama