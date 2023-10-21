PUTRAJAYA, Oct 21 — The media is a powerful tool of communication and has played a pivotal role in shaping perceptions and narratives that surround nations, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In today’s globalised world, he said the role of media as a bridge between nations must be recognised as it allows nations to share their stories, experiences, and perspectives with the rest of the world.

“It is a conduit for information, culture, and values, which can transcend borders and build bridges of understanding,” he said at the opening of the Fifth Asean-China Media Week here today.

Fahmi said that through the Asean-China Media Week, the region has the opportunity to not only highlight the richness and diversity of its cultures but also to challenge stereotypes and dispel misunderstandings through open and honest conversations for a more harmonious and cooperative future.

The Asean-China Media Week, themed “Sharing New Achievements, Jointly Creating New Audio-visual Experiences and Building a New Home Together” would also allow the region to explore how the media industry can work together to create a better-informed, connected, and prosperous future for the region, he said.

“We should also address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. The media is instrumental in shedding light on critical issues such as climate change, economic development, and public health,” he said.

Fahmi said connectivity is at the heart of the shared future whether it is through traditional media outlets, social media or emerging technologies, and has the potential to drive economic growth, cultural exchange, and social development.

“Great connectivity comes with the need for responsibility to address challenges that arise such as misinformation, cyber threats and the potential misuse of media for divisive purposes,” he said.

Organised for the first time outside China, this would be Malaysia’s debut as host for the Asean-China Media Week, which also doubles up as a platform to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

The annual event, between China and Asean member countries and first held in 2021, is a media and broadcasting cultural and collaborative exchange programme. — Bernama