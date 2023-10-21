KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Bentong Municipal Council (MPB) has reportedly issued a stop-work order for the construction of a toll gantry near Gohtong Jaya, amid concerns of commuters now subjected to tolls heading to Genting Highlands.

A report from the New Straits Times yesterday quoted an anonymous MPB source who said that the stop work order was issued on Wednesday because the developer had not followed requirements or received the green light from local authorities prior to beginning construction.

“The developer has to submit a building plan, planning permission and plan consisting of details about the piping, and road layout but the submission was incomplete. No permission was given to build the gantry,” the source was quoted as saying.

MPB also does not have the power to approve the collection of toll charges, the source reportedly added.

Advertisement

The report added that any toll collection must first consult the Ministries of Finance and Transport.

Additionally, the report quoted a government official who wished to remain anonymous saying that the operator had not proposed the introduction of a one-way toll charge for those driving up to Genting Highlands.

“If there is such a plan, it should be brought to the attention of the Pahang government including the state government's investment and privatisation department before it is discussed at the state executive council (exco) meeting,” he was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

The report said that the toll gantry was being built on private land.

Yesterday, the Pahang state government reportedly denied having ever discussed plans to introduce a one-way toll charge for visitors to Genting Highlands.

Pahang Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Ma told Sinar Harian that had never arisen or been discussed during the state exco meetings.

“There is nothing official yet about the news report. [The state government] has never discussed the toll proposal.

“I am gathering more details on the matter and let me get more information on it first,” Leong was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Sin Chew Daily reported a spokesman for Lingkaran Cekap Sdn Bhd as saying that only drivers heading to Genting Highlands will face toll charges, and not those heading away from it.

But she reportedly said that she could not confirm when it would happen and the amount of the toll.

She reportedly said that Lingkaran Cekap is responsible for Genting’s roadworks, including the maintenance of roads and slopes, landslides, clearing of fallen trees, trimming wild grass and maintaining sewage and streetlight systems.

Toll charges will take into account the costs of maintaining the roads, she reportedly added.