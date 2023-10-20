KUCHING, Oct 20 — Local university students are encouraged to grab the opportunity to participate in next year’s Nasa Space Apps Sarawak event, said Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee In.

He said such an event would help to nurture Sarawakian icons in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), hence providing peer inspiration among the local students to venture into the fields.

“I hope to have more senior participants in next year’s challenge, particularly from our own institutions of higher learning such as Curtin University, Swinburne University of Technology, University of Technology Sarawak and International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak,” he said at the closing ceremony of Nasa Space Apps Sarawak Challenge 2023 today.

Sagah also noted that the competitive edge gained by high school and undergraduate participants throughout the challenge would benefit their future endeavours, including scholarship applications and job opportunities.

“This event is one of the initiatives that my ministry has embarked on to demonstrate our commitment to growing our young STEM talents in Sarawak,” he said.

Entering its third edition, the Nasa Space Apps Challenge is a global hackathon under the Nasa Space Apps Sarawak event organised by Nasa’s Earth and Space Science Division in collaboration with the Sarawak government.

Held from October 7 to 8, the global hackathon has received a total of 3,936 participants with 33 per cent of them hailed from suburban and rural districts of Sarawak, including Subis, Baram, Sri Aman and Kapit. — Bernama

