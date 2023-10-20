JOHOR BARU, Oct 20 — Addressing the cost of living issue will be among the focus of the Johor Budget 2024, which will be tabled on November 23.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government is dedicated to tackling the issue, especially food security, through various initiatives.

“I consider it a significant concern, and we will find ways to provide assistance, particularly in enhancing food security, amidst ongoing changes and challenges.

“We believe that this issue will persist. So, the state government will continue to work with the federal government to establish Johor as a food bank,” he said in response to questions about the Johor Budget 2024 and the key areas of focus.

He was met at the Rahmah Sales Programme in the Sultan Ismail Hospital car park here today, with state Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon and Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo also present.

Onn Hafiz is also scheduled to have a discussion about the food bank initiative with Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Prior to this, the Menteri Besar had hinted that there would be noteworthy announcements in the state Budget 2024, including transportation connectivity, tourism and initiatives related to Johor Selamat and Johor Bersih. — Bernama

