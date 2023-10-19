KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Alam Damai Elevated Interchange on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) will be open to road users at 12.01am tonight (October 20).

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas), in a statement today, said toll collection at the entry and exit points will commence simultaneously with the opening of the interchange.

According to the statement, the 1.5-kilometre (km) interchange was built with direct access between SUKE and Jalan Alam Damai to provide an alternative route to motorists between Sri Petaling and Ulu Kelang to the Alam Damai area and vice versa.

“The opening of the Alam Damai Elevated Interchange is expected to reduce traffic congestion in Alam Damai, Taman Connaught, Taman Len Seng, Taman Bukit Anggerik and the surrounding areas,” the statement read.

Apart from this, it will increase connectivity to several strategic locations such as Ampang, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Sungei Besi and Bukit Jalil as an alternative route to the the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) or Jalan Loke Yew both of which are often congested during peak hours.

Prolintas said the Alam Damai interchange is the last section to be opened on the SUKE. Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the 24.4-km long SUKE involved the main line from Sri Petaling Interchange to Bukit Antarabangsa Interchange which was opened to users on September 16, 2022 and June 16, 2023 respectively. — Bernama

