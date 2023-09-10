KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) is now accepting credit and debit cards as it has started its open payment system trial yesterday, September 9, 2023. Highway users can use their Mastercard, Visa and MyDebit cards to pay for tolls at the designated test lane.

To pay using your credit, debit or even prepaid card, just look out for the lane with the Visa, Mastercard and MyDebit signboard as you approach Datuk Keramat Toll Plaza. This is currently the sole toll plaza on AKLEH. For the testing lane, there will be two terminals with one accepting Touch ‘n Go card and another that can accept credit, debit and prepaid cards.

To pay using your credit, debit or even prepaid card, just look out for the lane with the Visa, Mastercard and MyDebit signboard as you approach Datuk Keramat Toll Plaza.— SoyaCincau pic

According to Prolintas, users can tap their Touch ‘n Go card on the TNG terminal if their credit/debit card transaction fails to go through. At the moment, the acceptance of credit, debit and prepaid cards are offered on a trial basis and there’s at least one hybrid lane at the toll plaza.

There are now a total of nine highways that have adopted the open payment system for toll payments. This includes MEX, Sprint, LDP, KESAS, Smart Tunnel, NPE, BESRAYA, DUKE and now AKLEH. A total of 12 highways will support the new open payment system by the end of September. — SoyaCincau