KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will not be fielding a candidate in the Kemaman parliamentary by-election on December 2.

Its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the party has also not made any decision on whether to support any party contesting in the by-election.

“We are not fielding a candidate. We are now focused on strengthening our party to face GE16 (16th general election),” he told a press conference here today.

In announcing this, Mukhriz also shot down rumours that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be fielded as a candidate for the by-election.

The Election Commission (EC) has set December 2 as polling day for the Kemaman by-election. Nomination day is November 18 while early voting is on November 28.

The Kemaman by-election is being held following a decision by the Terengganu Elections Court on September 26 to annul PAS candidate, Che Alias Hamid’s victory in the 15th general election.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said Pejuang will organise a march from the Tabung Haji mosque in Jalan Tun Razak to the United States embassy on Friday as a show of support for the Palestinian cause and to condemn Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

He called on Malaysians, regardless of ethnicity or political beliefs, to join the march, which will take place at 2pm after Friday prayers. — Bernama