PUTRAJAYA, Oct 17 ― The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election in Terengganu on December 2.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said the nomination day is November 18, while early voting is Nov 28.

He announced the dates at a press conference after chairing a special meeting to discuss important dates for the by-election today.

The Kemaman by-election is being held following a decision by the Terengganu Elections Court last September 26 annulling PAS candidate, Che Alias Hamid’s victory in the 15th general election after the petitioner, Wan Mohamad Hisham Wan Abdul Jalil (a voter), was able to prove that corruption had taken place in the election.

PAS decided not to appeal against the decision.

The Kemaman parliamentary by-election requires an allocation of RM 3.5 million,” said Abdul Ghani.

For the purpose of conducting the by-election, the EC has appointed one returning officer (RO) who will be assisted by three assistant ROs, as well as 2,102 election workers.

He said five election campaign enforcement teams, comprising the police, local authorities and representatives of candidates contesting in the polls, would also be established.

The campaigning period is for 14 days starting after the announcement of the contesting candidates on nomination day until 11.59pm on December 1.

He said the Electoral Roll to be used for the Kemaman by-election contained 141,790 electors, consisting of 141,382 ordinary voters, 387 policemen, nine military personnel and their spouses and 12 overseas absentee voters.

Abdul Ghani said Dewan Berlian Utama, Majlis Perbandaran Kemaman, will be used as the nomination centre and the official vote tallying centre for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election.

A total of 49 polling stations with 244 voting channels will be opened on polling day, while for early voting, there will be four polling stations.

Electors in Kemaman can check their status through the EC portal at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or the MySPR application or contact the SPR Hotline at 03-8892 7018/7218/7124 from November 14.

Abdul Ghani also advised potential candidates of the Kemaman by-election to fill in the nomination form and do an initial check with the office of the returning officer or the Terengganu election office prior to nomination day.

The EC is also offering any government agency, non-governmental organisation (NGO) or body to become an election observer.

“Observers are allowed to make observations such as at the nomination centre, polling centres, vote counting centres and the official vote tallying centre,” he said.

More information on the matter can be obtained from the SPR official portal at www.spr.gov.my starting today and the closing date is October 26. ― Bernama