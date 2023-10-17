KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 ― The important dates for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election are expected to be known today.

A special meeting will be held for that purpose chaired by Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh at the EC Tower, Putrajaya beginning at 10am.

Abdul Ghani is also scheduled to hold a media conference immediately after the special meeting to announce the date of election writ, the nomination date, the polling date, the electoral roll that will be used and other preparations for the by-election.

The by-election is being held following a ruling by the Terengganu Elections Court annulling PAS candidate, Che Alias Hamid’s election victory after petitioner Wan Mohamad Hisham Wan Abdul Jalil (a voter) successfully proved that bribery occurred with the intention to influence voters during the 15th general election.

On October 3, PAS decided not to appeal against the decision. ― Bernama

