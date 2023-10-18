BINTULU, Oct 18 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today announced 54-year Iskandar Turkee, from the Baie ethnic community, as the ruling coalition candidate for the Jepak state seat by-election on November 4.

He said Iskandar has resigned as the state director of the National Anti-Drug Agency today.

“He has been cleared by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Insolvency Department and the Royal Malaysian Police,” Abang Johari, who is also the state premier, said after meeting GPS leaders here.

“We have received the reports from these departments, and today, I am happy to announce the name of the candidate from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) who will contest on the GPS ticket in the by-election.

“Iskandar is not a stranger to Jepak as he was born in Jepak and has a wide experience in the government service, his last post was as the state director of the National Anti-Drug Agency,” he said.

He said Iskandar, if elected in the by-election, will continue the efforts and struggle of the incumbent, the late Datuk Talip Zulpilip, who died on September 15, together with the people of Jepak and Bintulu.

He said Jepak, on the opposite of Bintulu town across Kemena River, is a fast-growing area.

“I do hope that we can win with a huge majority in the by-election,” Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, said.

Among those present at the announcement were PBB deputy president and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, PRS senior vice president and Minister in the Premier’s Office Datuk Seri John Sikie Tayai and GPS Women chief Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

Abang Johari also named Awang Tengah as the GPS director of operations for the by-election.

Iskandar is likely to face businessman Chieng Lee Phing from Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) and former policeman Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang in the by-election.

Both Chieng and Stevenson have received their Letters of Authorisation to contest the by-election under their respective symbols.

In the December 21, 2021 state election, Talip garnered 6,277 votes, Raba’ah Tudin of Parti Sarawak Bersatu collected 2,034 votes, Stevenson obtained 587 votes while Independent Tuah Kazan garnered 141 votes.

The Jepak state seat fell vacant following Talip’s demise on September 15, of kidney complications after being admitted to the Normah Medical Specialist Centre on September 14.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed October 21 as nomination day for the by-election state constituency.

Based on the updated electoral roll, Jepak has 22,804 registered voters.