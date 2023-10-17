KUCHING, Oct 17 — The Jepak state seat by-election will likely see at least three candidates from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak.

With the polling day set for November 4, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) have all confirmed that they are not fielding candidates in the by-election — but not Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia yet.

Asked by reporters after attending the Swinburne University of Technology, Sarawak campus’ graduation ceremony today, GPS chairman and Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the name of the GPS candidate for the by-election will be announced “in a day or two”.

He said the name will be known after he has met with the candidate and other GPS leaders.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aspirasi president Lina Soo said in a statement today that the party has named businessman Chieng Lea Phing as its candidate.

Soo said Chieng, 64, has been a party member since 2014, adding that he was born and bred in Bintulu and is a resident of Jepak constituency.

“He is well known in Bintulu with business interests in the gold jewellery and hospitality industries,” she said, adding that Chieng also unveiled his plans to serve voters in his manifesto.

Advertisement

“If he is elected, he pledges to use his state assembly salary for the people of Jepak and not spend one sen on himself.”

Soo said Chieng will also help the native customary rights (NCR) landowners to get titles for their property.

Chieng contested Tanjung Batu in Bintulu in the 2021 state election.

PBK had on October 5 announced it had re-nominated businessman Stevenson Joseph Sumbang to contest.

Stevenson, 42, a former police personnel, contested Jepak in the 2021 state election, garnering only 587 votes, against GPS' Datuk Talip Zulpilip (6,277 votes), PSB's Raba’ah Tudin (2,034 votes) and independent candidate Tuah Kazan (141 votes).

The Jepak state seat fell vacant following Talip’s death on September 15 of kidney complications after being admitted to a medical centre on September 14.

The Election Commission has fixed October 21 as the Nomination Day. Based on the updated electoral roll, Jepak has 22,804 registered voters.