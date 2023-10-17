IPOH, Oct 17 ― A six-year-old boy was found dead in a washing machine at a house in Kampung Sungai Tapah Tambahan here yesterday morning.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said a report was received at 11.44am about the incident and that preliminary investigations revealed that it occurred in a house where the victim was with his family.

“His grandmother found him unconscious in the washing machine at around 9.30am,” he said in a statement last night.

The victim was then rushed to the hospital by ambulance and confirmed dead, while an autopsy revealed the cause of death was due to blunt trauma to the head, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Yahaya also advised and reminded the public, especially parents and guardians to not let children under their care to be unsupervised to avoid untoward tragedies from occurring. ― Bernama

