IPOH, Oct 16 — The official Facebook page of the Perak Public Service Commission (SPA) has been hacked by an irresponsible party since this afternoon.

The notice was uploaded on the Perak SPA’s website at https://spa.perak.gov.my.

“Please be informed that the official Facebook Page of the Perak Public Service Commission has been hacked by an irresponsible party.

“In this regard, please do not browse the site. Any further announcements will be communicated through this website. Thank you,” read the notice.

Checks found that there were several sexually explicit videos uploaded on the Facebook Page since noon, with the latest post at about 9pm. — Bernama

