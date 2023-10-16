ABU DHABI, Oct 16 — Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir yesterday held a telephone conversation with his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Brunei over the latest developments in Gaza and efforts to reduce escalation and protect civilians.

During the call with UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both ministers also addressed the security and humanitarian repercussions of the current (Palestine-Israel) crisis and the efforts to urgently open safe corridors to deliver relief and medical aid to affected civilians.

“The two ministers emphasised the significance of intensifying efforts to contain the current crisis and end extremism, tension and violence that foment instability in the region,” reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Meanwhile, in his tweet, Zambry said that during discussions with Brunei’s Minister of Foreign Affairs II Datuk Erywan Pehin Yusof, they were both resolute in working together across all platforms to address the situation in Palestine.

The minister also held phone conversation with his counterpart from Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, where he mentioned that both of them are looking forward to meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and explore possibilities of sending humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We share the same sentiment that the Palestinians must be treated with dignity and respect. The ongoing atrocities committed by the Israelis must stop. Malaysia and Turkiye will do whatever we can to assist the Palestinians,” he added.

Commenting on his conversation with United Nations secretary general, António Guterres, Zambry said he had offered Malaysia’s assistance should they need any, especially in addressing the humanitarian need of the Gazans.

The situation is a grave concern as the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since October 7 has risen to 2,670. The local Health Ministry in a statement on Sunday said that 750 children were among the dead, with the number of wounded rising to 9,600. — Bernama-WAM