PUTRAJAYA, Oct 16 — The Malaysian government has decided that family members of its Embassy staff in Beirut, Lebanon should return to Malaysia until the security situation improves, following the Israeli attack in southern Lebanon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) said the decision was a pro-active step by the government to ensure the safety of all Malaysians there.

“However, the Embassy of Malaysia will continue to operate as usual,” he said in a statement early Monday morning.

Wisma Putra also suggested that Malaysians should postpone non-essential travel to Lebanon.

The government also instructed the embassy to take precautionary measures and monitor the situation of Malaysians in the country including the peacekeeping force of the Malaysian Armed Forces — United Nations (ATM-UN) namely MALBATT which serves under the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Beirut has been in close contact with 12 Malaysians and their families who are currently residing in Lebanon,” he said.

Malaysians who need any consular assistance and have questions can contact the embassy at +961 (1)1970207 (office) or +961-71380063 (mobile) or email [email protected].

According to media reports, southern Lebanon has also been targetted by Israeli rocket fire following the conflict with Palestine since Oct 7.

On Friday, Reuters reporter Issam Abdullah was killed in an Israeli attack while on duty near the Lebanon-Israel border. The attack also injured six others including AFP and Al Jazeera journalists. — Bernama