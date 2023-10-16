KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he will discuss the need for additional meetings with the leaders of other countries with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Despite Western Europe wishing for Malaysia to denounce Hamas, Anwar said that because of Malaysia’s policies, the country has had ties with Hamas in the past and continue to do so as Hamas had won an election in Gaza.

“Nevertheless, I must be firm here, immediate action must be taken,” Anwar said of the conflict.

He said that without firm action, the situation will escalate into a genocide war.

“In South-east Asia, we understand the killing fields, what will happen in Gaza during these few days if the world is unable to act, which is the world permitting the killing of many of the residents of Gaza and Palestine,” he said.

He also explained that the Malaysian military could not be simply sent into the conflict.

Sending in military must be allowed by Palestine’s neighbouring countries or the Malaysian aircraft would not be given clearance to land, he said.

He said that Malaysia has two goals regarding the matter: To save the situation and to do whatever it takes.

Once he is in Riyadh, if needed, he will help allies there in searching for solutions to aid the Palestinians, he said.

He will be departing to Riyadh on Thursday for the Asean and Gulf Cooperation Council Summit there.

Anwar was wearing a Palestinian scarf known as a keffiyeh around his neck. It also had the Palestinian flag on it.