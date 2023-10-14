PUTRAJAYA, Oct 14 — The results of the audit of the in-situ leaching (ISL) pilot project for the mining of non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE) in Mukim Kenering, Hulu Perak, Perak were found to have complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) as well as the requirements of the relevant technical agencies.

Advertisement

Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) director-general Zamri Ramli in a statement today commenting on media reports about uncontrolled REE mining potentially causing landslides said, the ISL NR-REE mining technology involved minimal land clearing and tree felling.

He said the method involved the use of a low-concentration ammonium sulphate solution that was injected into the soil to extract NR-REE through an ion exchange reaction.

Advertisement

It is then extracted through the piping system and collected at the foot of the hillside for the next process, and the ion exchange process, he said, would also not cause disturbances in the stability and cohesive force of the soil.

“The ISL mining method carried out in ion-adsorption clay surfaces can only be implemented for REE minerals found above the groundwater level. It is to guarantee the effectiveness of the targeted leaching process and to avoid contamination of the groundwater,” he said.

Zamri said as a control and mitigation measure for groundwater pollution, monitoring wells were built in several strategic locations that were identified to detect the possibility of leakage.

Advertisement

He said a specific procedure was also outlined to control pollution, such as the flushing method to stop the further flow of pollutants, he said.

“In conclusion, NR-REE mining using the ISL method is the latest sustainable method where the impact on the environment can be controlled, with low operating costs and a good level of worker safety,” he said. — Bernama