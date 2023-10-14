PUTRAJAYA, Oct 14 — The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will make several announcements regarding the new direction of the Digital Economic Centres (PEDi) during the PEDi Awards Day celebration on November 29.

This is following the RM25 million allocated by the government to empower the centres in all state constituencies as part of the efforts to support small businesses to sell their products online, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling Budget 2024 yesterday, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“PEDi has been established and operating across the country for over a decade and it is time for a shift in the perception (of what PEDi is) and operations. Apart from being a digital economic centre, it will play a role as a catalyst for the digital economy,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen after the KKD monthly gathering and the closing ceremony of its 2023 National Sports Day here, today, Fahmi said the RM25 million allocation is not to build new centres but to be used to set new direction to enhance the initiative.

“This is also to ensure that PEDi does not only operate as an internet centre for the community but also taps into the immense potential of the digital economy. Local entrepreneurs won’t need to go to the city as they can generate substantial income with just a few quality products and robust marketing strategies,” he said.

Fahmi instructed agencies under the ministry to take note of any views, comments and suggestions to improve Budget 2024 that will be submitted by members of parliament (MPs) in the coming week.

He said the Information Department (JaPen) has been told to disseminate information so that the people can clearly understand Budget 2024 as well as the direction of the government.

“We are in a situation where we need to transform the economic structure,” he said, adding that Budget 2024 will set the course for the country through the Madani Economy framework, the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the National Energy Transition Roadmap and the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

On another matter, Fahmi said the decision of Kuala Kangsar MP from Perikatan Nasional (PN) Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid to support the Prime Minister comes as a surprise but it is a personal decision.

“I did not expect it because at the moment there are no changes to the Constitution that requires a two-thirds majority of MP support. So, it cannot be considered as a political move as it is unnecessary,” he said.

According to Fahmi, PN president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin should be held accountable for the actions of the Kuala Kangsar MP.

“I see that he (Iskandar) is acting on his own free will... the Prime Minister did not hold any meetings. Don’t blame us if you can’t control your MPs,” Fahmi, who is also the Pakatan Harapan communications director,” he said. — Bernama