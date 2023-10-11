SEPANG, Oct 11 ― Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived here today to begin his two-day working visit to Malaysia, marking his maiden visit to this neighbouring country after being sworn in as prime minister on September 5.

The special aircraft carrying Srettha and Thailand's senior officials touched down at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 11.15 am.

Among those present to welcome Srettha were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Thailand Ambassador to Malaysia Lada Phumas.

Srettha then walked passed a static guard of honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial Infantry) led by Captain Raja Azri Syahir Raja Mohd Zulkifli.

Srettha is scheduled to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara today.

He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim where both leaders are expected to review the progress of bilateral relations.

Both leaders are also expected to exchange views on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

In 2022, Thailand was Malaysia’s seventh largest trading partner globally and the third largest among the Asean member states, with total trade amounting to RM122.03 billion (US$27.75 billion), an increase of 17.9 per cent compared to RM97.55 billion (US$23.54 billion) in 2021. ― Bernama