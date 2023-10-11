KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The federal police today said that officers in positions deemed “sensitive” had been instructed to declare their income.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said this was to ensure the officers were not involved in any corrupt practices.

“Over the last two weeks, I have instructed all officers who hold sensitive positions to declare their assets,” he said during a press conference here, in Bukit Aman.

“This declaration should be transparent and comprehensive. You can’t say ‘I forgot to declare this or that’ anymore after this. No. You must declare everything.

“If a person has the means, then give a reason why. I don’t forbid anyone from buying a (luxury) car. If he has the means and legitimate financial resources, what’s wrong with that?” he asked.

Mohd Suhaily said sensitive posts are those officers who hold a position in the Intelligence and Operations Department, head the Criminal Investigation Department of a district which run a high risk of accepting bribes, and belong to the Secret Societies, Gambling and Vice Division, also known as D7.

Mohd Suhaily said a regular audit on these officers will be carried out annually.

Meanwhile, he also announced that the CID is offering any police officers who are interested the chance to join the department.

“I have issued an offer to any officer or member interested in joining us and holding these sensitive positions.

“Those who are interested, please submit a letter of application, together with a letter of income declaration and they will be interviewed by my panel,” he said.

On October 7, a video of Mohd Suhaily addressing a roomful of contingent CID chiefs and CID chiefs from district police headquarters across Malaysia during the CID Director’s Mandate Ceremony at Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang went viral on social media.

In the video, Mohd Suhaily touched on allegations that some officers were willing to risk their comrades’ lives in exchange for payments from syndicates by providing false information during operations.

He said there is no supervision at the lower levels (at the contingent and district levels) to monitor and observe the lifestyles of officers and their subordinates.

Mohd Suhaily also asked how a sergeant would be able to afford luxury marques such as Toyota Alphard, Toyota Vellfire, or Mercedes-Benz.

He then said that he wondered whether their superiors or supervisors had ever asked how they could afford such luxury vehicles or required them to declare their assets.