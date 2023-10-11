KOTA BARU, Oct 11 — Police opened fire at a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle after the driver tried to ram them while being pursued at Tumpat, near here yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force personnel detected a 23-year-old local man acting as a transporter driving the Nissan Navara 4WD in front of the Tumpat Health Clinic at 6.58pm.

Advertisement

“The team instructed the driver to pull over, but the suspect sped towards Palekbang. At the traffic light intersection in Palekbang, the police attempted to approach the suspect’s vehicle, but he suddenly made a U-turn, forcing them to jump onto the rear of the suspect’s vehicle to save themselves,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said police then fired two shots at the car’s rear tyres to prevent the escape.

Advertisement

However, the suspect continued accelerating the vehicle towards the Sekolah Kebangsaan Morak’s field before he finally stopped.

He said the suspect was arrested along with seven immigrants, including four Indian nationals, two of them women, and three Myanmar men.

“Police also seized a transparent plastic packet containing a reddish-coloured pill suspected to be drugs. All were taken to the Chabang Empat police station for further action,” he said.

Advertisement

The local man has two previous drug records and was arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, while the seven immigrants were detained under the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama