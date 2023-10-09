KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has today highlighted the contrast in how the international community responded to calamities in Palestine and Ukraine.

In his speech during the Dewan Rakyat's debate on the Palestine-Israel crisis, Zahid pointed to how swiftly the Western powers extended support to Kiev which faced invasion by Russia but not towards the Palestinians who are facing oppression from Israel.

“Why are there two different approaches? For instance, in the Ukraine crisis, the Western powers swiftly provided support to Kiev. Unfortunately, when it comes to Palestine, it is entirely disregarded.

“Moreover, any community that has long lived under oppression, suffering, and injustice without defence will certainly have a breaking point. This is what has happened in Palestine all along. The provocations and oppressions have escalated since the Israeli regime, backed by radical factions, took control of Tel Aviv,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

He ended his speech by appealing for the MPs to back several motions, including for Malaysia to advocate the absolute freedom of the Palestinians from Israel’s illegal occupation, including the rightful return of lands seized by Israel and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Other motions included for Malaysia to express its deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Palestine, and for the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action, urging all involved parties to cease all acts of violence and conflict, and urging the international community to step up and increase pressure on all parties involved to promptly halt hostilities.

During the speech, Zahid highlighted Israel’s extreme provocations which included incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and its vicinity while religious Muslim and Christian visitors were performing their respective prayers, which he said clearly demonstrates that Israel is aggressively attacking without considering the sanctity of other religions.

Zahid added the foreign policy position of the current administration in the Palestine-Israel conflict is clear and unchanged, with the struggle to free Palestinian land and the rights of the Palestinian people as one of its priorities.

On Sunday, Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas after the latter launched a surprise assault from Gaza, amid a death toll which has surged above 1,100.

Gaza officials reported at least 413 deaths in the impoverished and blockaded enclave of 2.3 million people, which was hammered by Israeli air strikes on 800 targets ahead of what many feared may be a looming ground invasion.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Israeli air attacks and shelling targeting houses and apartment buildings have displaced some 123,538 Palestinians in Gaza

More than 700 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its large-scale attack, according to the latest toll from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday — the country’s worst losses since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday reiterated that Malaysia remains in solidarity with the struggles of the Palestinians, saying the international community has continued to take one-sided actions regarding all forms of cruelty and oppression against the Palestinians.