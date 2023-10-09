KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Islamist party PAS has today directed its members to organise rallies in solidarity with Palestine after Friday prayer this week.

An internal memo issued by its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan also urged Muslims nationwide to join its peaceful protests at select mosques.

“You are requested to mobilise, command and organise the attendance of members, advocates, PAS supporters, and Muslims under your administrations from the levels of branches, divisions and wings to attend in force to such gatherings,” the memo said.

On Sunday, Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas after the latter launched a surprise assault from Gaza, amid death toll which has surged above 1,100.

Gaza officials reported at least 413 deaths in the impoverished and blockaded enclave of 2.3 million people, which was hammered by Israeli air strikes on 800 targets ahead of what many feared may be a looming ground invasion.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Israeli air attacks and shelling targeting houses and apartment buildings have displaced some 123,538 Palestinians in Gaza

More than 700 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its large-scale attack, according to the latest toll from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday — the country’s worst losses since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday reiterated that Malaysia remains in solidarity with the struggles of the Palestinians, saying the international community has continued to take one-sided actions regarding all forms of cruelty and oppression against the Palestinians.