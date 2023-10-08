GEORGE TOWN, Oct 8 — A total of 126 summonses were issued for various traffic offences during Op Samseng Jalanan at Persiaran Tunku Kudin in Gelugor early this morning.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the integrated illegal racing prevention operation, which began at 11.30pm yesterday and ended at 4am today, was conducted based on tip off and intelligence.

“A total of 148 people and 136 motorcycles were screened in the operation. The police issued 126 summonses for various traffic offences, including no driving licence, loud exhaust systems and ‘fancy’ number plates,” he said when contacted today.

Soffian said that in the operation, the police also impounded 13 illegally modified motorcycles and detained a 21-year-old man riding a motorcycle bearing a fake vehicle registration number.

He said the man has been remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the Barat Daya District Police Headquarters, in a statement, said that the police arrested a man for driving under the influence of alcohol in Op Samseng Jalanan conducted in the district early this morning.

The man, in his 30s, is in remand for further investigation under Section 45 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“During the operation, which began at 11pm yesterday, the police also issued 23 summonses for various traffic offences,” said the statement. — Bernama