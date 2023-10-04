KUCHING, Oct 4 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today launched the Second Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 which will set out how the state will secure its future as a leading digital economy and society by 2030.

He said this comprehensive plan builds upon the existing Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022 and serves as the cornerstone of the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

“The blueprint is a living document that will transform the whole-of-economy and society from a conventional resource-based economy to an environmentally sustainable technology-based economy,” he said at the opening of the World Congress on Innovation and Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak conference here.

He said the blueprint will also ensure that Sarawak will not be left behind as most developing countries are already at the forefront of the digital economy and ensure Sarawak is on track to be a developed region by 2030.

“A key goal of the blueprint is to inspire businesses to come up with new ideas, use them, and adapt to contemporary business models.

“It also aims to help people use their skills to succeed in the digital world and create a system where everyone can benefit from the digital economy,” he said.

“With our blueprint 2030, the state government plays an enabling role, driving the economy together with the public and private sectors towards success in achieving a sustainable and technological-driven region by 2030,” he said.

The premier said with the launch of the second blueprint, Sarawak aspires to become a major digital economy powerhouse in the region by 2030, making sure that growth benefits everyone, does not harm the environment, and is achieved in an inclusive and responsible way.

He said Sarawak has achieved much since the launch of the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022, adding that with it, the state had a clear direction to drive its economy to achieve high-income developed status by 2030.

“We had to ensure that we were not left behind, as most developing countries are already ahead in the digital economy race,” he said.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government established the Sarawak Multimedia Authority in 2017, as a regulatory body to spearhead, oversee and facilitate the development and implementation of communication and multimedia as well as the state’s digital economy initiatives.

“Other key agencies that were established as part of the ecosystem included the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation, Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak, and Sarawak Information Systems.

“These agencies have worked closely with the state ministries, agencies, government-linked companies, universities, technical, vocational, education and training, private sectors, and communities to accelerate digital transformation in Sarawak.

Abang Johari stressed that digital infrastructure is the basic key to achieving the goals of the second blueprint., adding that the state government is expending major efforts to widen internet coverage and connectivity, especially to rural communities.

“With our vast landscape, it is estimated that we will need 7,000 telecommunication towers to achieve 99.9 per cent internet penetration throughout Sarawak,” he said, adding that presently, 3,856 towers have been completed; 761 towers will be built in stages by the end of this year, and the remaining towers will be constructed and completed before 2030.

“With the Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation initiative, the Sarawak government is spearheading efforts to provide connectivity to the people and enable greater urban-rural economic integration.

“The Sarawak Rural Broadband Network is the first government-owned broadband network, offering 4G and 5G support via Fixed Wireless Broadband to the rural community,” he said.

He added the Sarawak government has initiated Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication (or SMART Project) with the aim to expand the connectivity coverage in the rural areas with 600 towers to be operationalised by the third quarter of 2024.

He said the state government has also established an interim solution via Very Small Aperture Terminals (or VSAT) in order to bring internet access to far-reaching areas.