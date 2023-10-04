KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Selayang Sessions Court here has fixed 12 days, starting January 2024, for the hearing of a case involving Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who faces two sedition charges.

He is charged with uttering seditious words regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar during a political talk and the establishment of the unity government during a political talk last July.

Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin set the trial dates for January 18 and 19, February 5, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 22 and 23 after Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud indicated that the case was of public interest.

“I request that this case be heard in December this year, and about 10 prosecution witnesses will be called to testify,” Masri said.

Lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, representing Muhammad Sanusi, agreed that his client’s case was a high-profile case but requested that the trial begin in January next year.

Earlier, Masri informed the court that there were amendments to the two charges against Muhammad Sanusi and requested that the charges be read out and tried together since they involved the same incident and witnesses.

The amendments involved a change in the section of the charges, as Muhammad Sanusi was previously charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 but was amended to Section 4(1)(b) of the same Act.

When the amended charges were read out by the court interpreter, Muhammad Sanusi, clad in a blue suit, said: “I understand the charge, Your Honour, and plead not guilty”.

According to the two amended charges, the Jeneri assemblyman was accused of committing both offences at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara — Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11pm on July 11.

Both charges were framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted.

Earlier, during the mention of the case, Justice Osman Affendi Mohd Salleh allowed the prosecution’s request to refer the case to Justice Nor Rajiah’s court for a joint trial.

Masri said that the prosecution had submitted documents, including transcripts of voice recordings to the defence today.

Awang Armadajaya said that they have no objection to the application to transfer the case. — Bernama