KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Police in Shah Alam, Selangor have discontinued investigations into an e-hailing driver whose passenger hopped out of the moving car mid-trip last Wednesday after finding out it happened due to a misunderstanding.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the case has been classified as “No Further Action” after the 31-year-old woman passenger withdrew her complaint against the 26-year-old e-hailing driver who was found to have a hearing impairment during preliminary investigations.

The case was widely circulated on social media platforms.

“The complainant has also made a police report to withdraw the police report made earlier after knowing the true incident.

“The public is advised not to be hasty and spread any report or statement on mass media to prevent false news,” he said in a statement today.

According to the police, the unnamed woman passenger who works as a waitress for a catering company in Denai Alam, Shah Alam had booked an e-hailing ride at 9.30am on September 27 and boarded the car at the Glenmarie LRT station to go to her workplace.

“During the incident the complainant was in the rear passenger seat and had asked the suspect to make a cash payment but was not answered and the complainant saw the suspect often looking at her through the rear view mirror.

“Concerned for her safety, the complainant got off the vehicle while the vehicle was moving slowly on Jalan Temasya. The complainant also did not suffer any injuries,” Mohd Iqbal said.

He added that the woman passenger filed a police complaint at 7.23pm the same day.

He said police investigators found the driver is an OKU — a Malay acronym for Orang Kurang Upaya, or disabled.

“The suspect started working as an e-hailing driver on September 26, 2023, and the complainant was his third customer on the day of the incident.

“The e-hailing driver has also explained that he went the wrong way because he was new and tried to make a U-turn on Jalan Temasya. At the same time, the complainant had opened the car door to get out of his vehicle.

“He then continued his journey because there was another customer’s request,” Mohd Iqbal said.