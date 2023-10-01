PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has expanded its scope of investigations by implementing financial crime investigation methods to check any misconduct in the country’s finances, said MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said it was the latest method used to investigate high-profile cases related to corruption and abuse of power involving large amounts of money.

“This method is not only implemented and pioneered by MACC because we will join forces with other agencies such as the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), Bank Negara and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) when investigations involve large-scale or syndicated financial-related cases,” he said during a special interview in conjunction with the 56th MACC anniversary at its headquarters, here, recently.

Azam said the commission must use methods and strategies that are in line with the times in efforts to effectively combat corruption and abuse of power.

According to him, through the method that entails MACC cooperation with foreign agencies, it managed to bust international investment fraud syndicates in operations carried out under Op Tropicana.

In February, MACC detained 10 individuals including five Britons and two Filipinos and exposed a syndicate involved in investment fraud, money laundering and corruption, during several raids in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Following these achievements, to effectively fight corruption, Azam said MACC must continue to collaborate with local and foreign agencies since each has expertise in specific aspects that can assist in investigations from various angles.

“We cannot work in silo as it causes us (MACC) to only focus on one thing or angle. With the cooperation with other agencies, often referred to as task forces or joint teams, they can provide their expertise and legal knowledge, while MACC leads the investigation,” he said.

Azam said he wanted to emphasise on the effective execution of duties among MACC personnel rather than only focusing on recruiting more staff.

“That’s how it goes with MACC, we start with the existing resources and budget but focus on cases that benefit the country with the available personnel,” he added.

Celebrated today, the 56th MACC anniversary carries the theme Rasuah Dihina, Maruah Dibina’ (Corruption Scorned, Dignity Raised). — Bernama