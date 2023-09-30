KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 ― Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Islamic Bank (HLB) will continue to waive transaction fees and charges for all merchants accepting payments via DuitNow QR until further notice.

The bank said the move is part of its ongoing commitment to promote digital and cashless payments across the nation.

“The waiver of transaction fees and charges includes DuitNow QR transactions where payments are made through current and savings accounts, e-wallets, and credit cards.

“In addition, HLB does not impose any fees on the maintenance of the service, point-of-sales materials, and application programming interface integration,” it said in a statement.

By eliminating these fees, the banking group said it is confident that this will encourage more businesses to adopt digital payment solutions, ultimately fostering a more resilient and competitive business landscape. ― Bernama