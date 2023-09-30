MELAKA, Sept 30 — All Road Transport Department- (RTD) related services are expected to be available on the MyJPJ application by 2025, said RTD director-general Datuk Rospiagos Taha.

He said that the target was in line with the department’s desire to fully digitalise its services by 2025.

“However, it all depends on how well the system built on the MyJPJ application works,” he told reporters after the 2023 after officiating the passing out parade of RTD Officer Basic Training Course 2023 here today.

According to Rospiagos, so far, the public can use the app to obtain a few RTD-related services, such as checking the status of their driver’s licence, LKM, summonses, or demerit points.

“We are currently in an interim phase and in the midst of implementing a pilot project for the renewal of LKM and driver’s licence among RTD staff to assess the level of stability of the system developed through the application,” he added. — Bernama