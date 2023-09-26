KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy chairman Aminolhuda Hassan has expressed his hope that the state government will include PH representatives in its state executive council (exco).

In a report by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, he said as a partner of the unity government, Johor Barisan Nasional could pave the way by opening the door for PH representatives in the state exco.

“So I hope there will be changes or a new approach, with representatives from PH being able to sit in the government at the Johor administration level, that’s my hope. If you look at the positions available, perhaps we can give three state excos to PH, which is good for us and signifies BN-PH cooperation in Johor.

“This matter has not been officially discussed. It all rests with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and most importantly, the consent of Johor Sultan, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar,” he was quoted as saying when met after attending an appreciation ceremony for officers of the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor Baru yesterday.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Sri Gading MP, said that he sees the successful collaboration between BN and PH for the recently concluded by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat as a good indication of a solid foundation for the establishment of a unity government in the state.

“I am confident that the cooperation between Johor PH and BN parties which was proven during last month’s by-elections will be followed up with efforts to form a solid unity government for the good and progress of the people and the state of Johor.

“This is the hope of the people of Johor. I am sure it is also their hope that the proven unity government at the national level can be extended to Johor,” he was quoted as saying.

During the Johor state election, which was held in March last year, BN obtained a two-thirds majority in the state assembly, after securing 40 out of 56 contested seats.