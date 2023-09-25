PASIR GUDANG, Sept 25 — The formation of a unity government in Johor should not be a priority over addressing the state’s high cost of living and food supply issues, said Johor Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros.

He said there was no need to raise the issue at the moment as the unity government was already in existence at the federal level.

“I don’t think that’s what the people want. At present, the people expect leaders and politicians to think on issues related to food and basic needs such as rice supply and how the government can effectively manage the rising cost of living,” he told reporters at a National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) programme held at the Taman Bukit Dahlia multipurpose hall here today.

Noor Azleen, who is an aide to the higher education minister, was commenting on calls by several Johor political leaders for a unity government to be formed in the state to mirror the cooperation in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s federal administration.

Also present was PTPTN senior general manager Mohd Rusdi Ismail.

Noor Azleen said that if the goal of establishing a unity government was to strengthen the understanding between Pakatan Harapan and Barsian Nasional, that objective had already been made during the recent Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

“In fact, that understanding has been translated when we won in the two by-elections.

“We can further strengthen our cooperation with the existing points of commonality without the need for the creation of a state-level unity government secretariat,” he said, adding that politicians should not be bogged down by the issue.

Yesterday, PH Johor deputy chairman Aminolhuda Hassan reportedly said that the strong relationship between BN and PH in the state should translate into the formation of a unity government at the state level.

On Saturday, Johor DAP vice chairman Teo Nie Ching said the time has come for Johor to consider establishing the unity government at the state level in an effort to strengthen the relationship between PH and BN coalitions.

The Kulai MP also proposed establishing a state unity government secretariat.

Teo, who is also the DAP’s national publicity secretary, said PH representatives from DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) are still not in the state government as appointed executive councillors.