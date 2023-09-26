KUALA LUMPUR, 26 Sept — Kuala Lumpur and the Selangor districts of Petaling and Hulu Langat will face water supply disruptions on October 10 beginning from 9am, utility provider Air Selangor announced today.

In a statement, it said the scheduled water disruption is due to asset upgrading and maintenance works at the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant.

The works are expected to be completed by 7pm on the same day and affected consumers are advised to “keep adequate water supply and use water prudently”.

Supply is expected to fully recover on the noon of October 12.

The list of affected areas can be found here.

Air Selangor said it will distribute water supply to consumers in stages after the works are completed and when the system has stabilised.

Water tankers will also be mobilised to affected areas, but priority will be given to hospitals, dialysis centres and funeral homes.

Further, commercial consumers may purchase water supplies at Air Selangor’s customer service counters or utilise Air Selangor’s local water filling stations that will be opened in Sunway Batu Caves and Selayang Mutiara.