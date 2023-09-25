KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has defended his MCA president’s post for a second term after the official results of the party’s central committee elections were announced by secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon last night.

Wee, who is also Ayer Hitam Member of Parliament (MP), obtained 569 votes to defeat his opponent, former central committee member Datuk Tan Chong Seng, who only received 11 votes.

Deputy president Datuk Mah Hang Soon retained his post after winning unopposed.

Meanwhile, for the post of vice-presidents, Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng got the highest number of votes of 491.

Two incumbents — Datuk Lim Ban Hong (477 votes) and Datuk Tan Teik Cheng (469 votes) — retained their posts as vice-president but another incumbent, Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker failed to do so after he could only obtain 136 votes.

The other spot for the post of vice-president went to Datuk Lawrence Low Ah Keong, who received 470 votes.

Wee, when met, said the huge mandate he received from the delegates is a responsibility that needs to be shouldered with more commitment to restore the party’s glory.

“Our challenges are big and there are many more political twists and turns to go through. But I am confident of the new team that has been formed, we are confident (we will be able to) plan strategies and also various programmes to ensure that the party can do something that is in line with the times,” he said. — Bernama