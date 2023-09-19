KUANTAN, Sept 19 — Seven nomination forms for the Pelangai state by-election have been sold so far, Pahang Election Commission director Datuk Zamree Hamli said in a statement today.

He said three sets of forms were purchased by Umno, representing Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), while one set was sold to Pertubuhan Suara Anak Pahang (PSAP).

The Election Commission has fixed October 7 as polling day for the Pelangai state seat by-election, following the death of Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, who was one of the 10 victims of the plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Aug 17.

Nomination and early voting for the by-election have been fixed for September 23 and October 3, respectively.

BN and PN are expected to announce their respective candidates for the by-election tomorrow in Bentong and Pelangai.

On August 29, PSAP president Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli who is a Pelangai native, became the first individual to purchase the nomination form from the EC office here.

In the 15th General Election, Johari who represented BN, won with a majority of 4,048 votes, defeating PN candidate Kasim Samat, Ahmed Wafiuddin of Pakatan Harapan, and Pejuang candidate Isa Ahmad. — Bernama