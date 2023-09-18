ALOR GAJAH, Sept 18 — An unidentified decomposed body was found in an oil palm smallholding in Pulau Sebang, here on Saturday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the body was discovered by a member of the public at about 10am, and the male victim is believed to have been murdered.

He said the case was originally classified under sudden death but was reclassified as a murder case after a post-mortem found injury marks on the torso and head of the victim.

Zainol said the police were also looking into whether the case was linked to a missing person’s report lodged at the Tampin district police headquarters in Negeri Sembilan recently.

He said a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test, involving the family members of the missing person, has been carried out.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact the Alor Gajah district police headquarters at 06-5562222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama