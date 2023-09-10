KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has decided to be a “third force” in Malaysia’s politics by becoming an opposition party, its president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman announced today.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Syed Saddiq in a brief video clip said this decision was made after discussions within Muda.

“I, Muar MP from Muda, has already decided after discussing with the party, to be a third force opposition and not be with the government of the day,” he said in the video clip.

In the video clip, he also showed the contents of a letter dated today, which he said had been sent to the Dewan Rakyat speaker regarding this matter.

"This is a tough decision, but it must be done. The road ahead will be long and lonely, but worth it, as Malaysia will always come first," he said.

Along with the video clip, Syed Saddiq also included a brief statement where he said Muda’s decision to be a “third force” opposition was a sign of protest against the current government over the dropping of 47 charges against Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a trial involving alleged corruption.

Syed Saddiq claimed the dropping of the trial is a start to the normalising of corruption, adding: “We cannot and will not tolerate this unprincipled move.”

In the statement, he said he would rather be penalised than lose his principles, and said Muda would remain principled.

Syed Saddiq said the dropping of Zahid's trial involving the 47 charges makes it difficult for Muda to remain in government.

Syed Saddiq said this was not the first time he had made a decision based on principles, stating that he had rejected offers to be a minister or chairman of government-linked companies when the "Sheraton Move" in 2020 triggered the collapse of the then Pakatan Harapan government.

He also said he had resisted against alleged threats and fought on as he wanted to build a Malaysia with dignity and integrity.

"Who would have thought that it would be this so-called 'reformed government' that would end up dropping corruption charges for the sake of power," he said.

"I will not and will never allow Malaysia to normalise corruption.

"I'm a proud Malaysian who wants to see this blessed country become a developed country that upholds the rule of law and celebrates Malaysia's diversity," he said.

Syed Saddiq also said he would answer all questions posed to him in a session streamed "live" at 8.30pm tonight, adding that he would not "run away" from any questions.

With Muda and its sole MP Syed Saddiq choosing to sit in the opposition bloc in the Dewan Rakyat to play the role of "third force", the unity government only has 147 MPs on its side and will be denied an assured two-third majority.

A minimum of 148 MPs is required for a two-thirds majority in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

But the unity government remains intact as only a simple majority or 112 MPs' support is required to form a government.

Both Syed Saddiq and Muda however indicated that he will still vote for "progressive" government Bills which require two-thirds support in the Dewan Rakyat to become law, especially proposed laws for institutional reforms.

As for Syed Saddiq's letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, its content as shown in the video clip showed that he was giving a notification of Muda's decision to not be with the government bloc in Parliament.

Noting that the Dewan Rakyat Speaker could change the seating for each MP, Syed Saddiq told Johari that Muda's decision was due to several recent government decisions which allegedly go against the principle of rule of law as held by Muda.

Syed Saddiq told the Dewan Rakyat Speaker that Muda's decision was also due to the attorney general's (AG) decision to have Zahid released from the 47 charges allegedly without a convincing reason and which allegedly challenged the rule of law and which should have been resolved through court processes; and that Muda believes this posed a danger to national integrity and allegedly normalises corruption; and that the government's pre-election promises of reforms appear to have been abandoned.