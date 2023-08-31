KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The spirit of patriotism is very much alive as Malaysians throughout the country celebrated this year’s National Day, with the theme “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope).

While hundreds of thousands thronged Putrajaya Square to watch the contingents from various government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGO) at the annual parade today, millions more enthusiastically celebrated the historic day in their respective states, with families, with young children in tow, gathering wherever large-scale lively celebrations were held, many waving the Jalur Gemilang, our national flag, joyously.

One such celebration was held by over 300 residents of Kampung Nakhoda in Batu Caves near here, who held a parade and procession featuring a-kilometre-long vehicle convoy around Kampung Nakhoda Jamek Mosque as part of the Patriotic Independence Programme.

Owners of classic bicycles participate in the parade during the state-level 2023 National Day celebration in Pahang, held at the grounds of Padang Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan (MBK), August 31, 2023. — Bernama pic

Kampung Nakhoda Jamek Mosque administrator Mohd Azmi Md Eusoff said the inaugural programme aimed to instil the spirit of patriotism among residents, especially youth, and strengthen ties within the community.

Melaka held its very own unique National Day celebrations with a parade in Sungai Melaka featuring 12 boats and two jet skis from the 300-strong Melaka River and Beach Development Corporation (PPSPM) contingent, along with 200 silat exponents from the Persatuan Seni Silat Kunci Melayu Melaka.

Meanwhile the Melaka state-level parade, with over 10,000 participants from 179 continents including 773 security forces and assets, government agencies and private sector was the highlight of celebrations in front of the Proclamation of Independence Memorial in Banda Hilir.

Sultan Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah inspects the guard of honour during the 66th National Day Celebration at Dataran Medan Bandar Alor Setar in Alor Setar, August 31, 2023. — Bernama pic

In Kedah, more than 20,000 spectators gathered at Dataran Medan Bandar in Alor Setar as early as 7am to watch the state-level parade. However, the celebrations, scheduled to start at 9am, were delayed from due to heavy downpours and began at 9.20am with the arrival of Kedah Sultan, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and the Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, accompanied by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

A total of 115 contingents with more than 3,700 participants from government agencies and departments, schools, tertiary institutions, uniforms and NGOs participated in the Kedah state-level parade.

Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the state-level 2023 National Day celebration in Pahang. — Bernama pic

In Pahang, the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the state-level celebrations held at the Kuantan Municipal Council 4 compound in Kuantan, which began with the raising of the Jalur Gemilang and the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge, followed by a choir performance, and a parade of honour by 106 contingents with 4,489 participants and 809 assets, before ending with the fly-past by Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft.

The public watch the parade and procession at the 66th National Day celebration at Batu Kawan Stadium, August 31, 2023. — Bernama pic

In Penang, over 10,000 people gathered at Batu Kawan Stadium at 7am to witness the state-level National Day parade comprised of 92 contingents from various departments, agencies, and the private sector, and featured a special unarmed combat demonstration by the 2nd Malay Infantry Brigade consisting 116 personnel and was a combination of elements of taekwondo and also “Gempur Wira”.

Dancers from the state Culture and Arts Department presented a special performance titled during the state-level 2023 National Day celebration in Negeri Sembilan, held on Jalan Yam Tuan, August 31, 2023. — Bernama pic

In Negeri Sembilan, over 20,000 visitors, many wearing batik outfits with Jalur Gemilang motifs, flocked Seremban City Council Square as early as 5.30am, to watch the state-level parade of 5,000 participants from 84 contingents, with guest of honour Yang Dipertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir and Tuanku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud, in attendance after having arrived at 8.30am.

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, inspects the guard of honour at the grounds of Stadium Indera Mulia. — Bernama pic

In Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, their children Raja Azlan Muzaffar Shah and Raja Nazira Safya, watched 3,855 people from 91 contingents march in the state level parade at Indera Mulia Stadium, with 25,000 spectators in attendance.

The Jalur Gemilang and the Sabah state flag were paraded during the state-level 2023 National Day celebration in Sabah, held on Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen in Kota Kinabalu, August 31, 2023. — Bernama pic

In Sabah, a mounted guard of honour by three officers and 110 members of the Sandakan-based 22nd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment while eight Royal Malaysian Navy personnel raised the Jalur Gemilang marked the start of the state level-parade, with 1,000 people from 140 contingents marching through Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens, Kota Kinabalu.

The Merdeka parade at Dataran Shahbandar in Kuala Terengganu, August 31, 2023. — Bernama pic

In Terengganu, Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan and Tengku Sri Setia Mahkota Raja, Tengku Muhammad Mua’az graced the state-level celebrations at Dataran Shahbandar in Kuala Terengganu, with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar along with state leaders in attendance, where 3,949 people 109 contingents participated in the state-level parade.

In Johor, Simpang Renggam, Kluang hosted its first ever state-level celebrations, with 5,000 visitors already waiting as early as 6.30am to watch the parade.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (centre) at the state-level 2023 National Day celebration in Johor, held on Jalan Johor Bahru-Simpang Renggam. — Bernama pic

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi reviewed the march past, led by the Malaysian Army, while the Johor Department of Lands and Mines was declared the best marching contingent in the state-level celebrations.

In Perlis, a 10-kilometre bicycle and motorbike convoy escorted by 100 people travelled from Kampung Wang Kelian to the Wang Kelian Customs Immigration and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex at the Malaysian-Thai border as part of 2023 National Day celebrations in the state. — Bernama