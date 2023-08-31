KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the ministry has requested a higher allocation in the 2024 Budget, which will be tabled in October.

He said the allocation is meant to enable the implementation of numerous programmes to strengthen unity among the multi-racial community in the country, which have been planned for next year.

“We have applied for an increase in allocation but I cannot comment on the details yet,” he said during a press conference after attending the ‘Anak Merdeka’ celebrations at Dewan Utama Memorial Tun Hussein Onn, here today.

Aaron said the ministry is committed to ensuring that efforts to strengthen the values of unity can be carried out consistently, instead of just during the National Month and National Day.

He said the programmes introduced by the ministry include the full recital of the Rukun Negara at the start of official government events and the celebration of Unity Week.

Commenting on former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir’s proposal yesterday to abolish vernacular schools to close the gap among races, Aaron said such schools actually foster unity among the people.

“Through our discourses and forums, we have found that vernacular schools actually benefit the people. In Sabah and Sarawak, 60 per cent of Bumiputera pupils are in these schools and fluent in Mandarin. So that (allegation) is the opposite,” he said. — Bernama