KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 ― Racial unity is the main key to the harmony and wellbeing of the people and the country, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In a post on Istana Negara's Facebook today, His Majesty said it was in line with the theme of this year's National Day celebration which is “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope).

“In fact, this strong unity is also the main key to the stability and prosperity of the country as well as the seed and source of strength for us to face any current and future challenges,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

His Majesty recalled memories of more than six decades ago when the spirit of nationalism and love for the country brought the people together and with determination and dedication independence was achieved.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the people to appreciate the services of the leaders, fighters and patriots of the country's independence in fostering unity among the people, as well as the services of members of the security forces in defending the country’s sovereignty.

“Therefore, it is a joint responsibility of the leaders and the people to not only preserve and strengthen the harmony and unity that has been achieved but also to fuel it among us,” said His Majesty.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also called on the people to together pray for Malaysia to continue to overflow with prosperity, well-being and lasting unity and to be protected from any form of calamity and disaster.

Their Majesties also wished Malaysians in the country and abroad Happy National Day.

Their Majesties also expressed their gratitude to Allah SWT because with His abundant grace, they and all Malaysians were able to celebrate the anniversary of this historic day in an atmosphere of harmony and peace. ― Bernama