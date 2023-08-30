KUANTAN, Aug 30 — The Pahang government today announced that a special cash assistance of RM300 per person for state civil servants and RM200 for pensioners will be paid in September as a token of appreciation for their services.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state government meeting today approved awarding the cash aid to state civil servants grade 54 and below, including officers and contract staff.

The special assistance will benefit 8,000 state civil servants, involving a total allocation of RM2.4 million.

“This award is a token of appreciation and gratitude from the state government to civil servants who are always dedicated in carrying out their responsibilities with full integrity,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy also hopes that Pahang civil servants can improve their services for the sake of the state’s prosperity and well-being. — Bernama