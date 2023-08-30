JOHOR BARU, Aug 30 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today ordered that any filming of reality television programmes in Johor islands, especially in Mersing, must comply with the regulations and maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the island.

His Majesty is very concerned with the sustainability and natural beauty of the islands and beaches here as well as other areas, according to a post on the Sultan’s official Facebook, here today.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim agreed to grant an audience to Solid Landmark Sdn Bhd producers namely Wan Suhaimi Mat, Solomon Lourdesraj and Joa Larback.

Solid Landmark will be filming a reality TV programme in collaboration with Mersing Waterworld in the islands off Mersing involving participation from Belgium, Denmark and Germany.

Sultan Ibrahim said that although the programme will have an impact on local economic growth and promote the Mersing district, the company needs to ensure that the district officer is kept informed and to always exercise control throughout the filming.

Meanwhile, Solomon said the programme will definitely be a good economic boost for Mersing and the local residents.

“Indirectly, it will also be a catalyst for Johor’s tourism industry, especially Mersing, as well as generate economic growth for small businesses.

“We will also comply with the stipulated rules as ordered by the Sultan of Johor,” he said. — Bernama