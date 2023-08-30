PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The Foreign Ministry, through the High Commission of Malaysia in Abuja, Nigeria, accredited concurrently to Gabon, confirms that all Malaysians in Gabon are safe, following the announcement of a military coup in the country.

According to the ministry’s statement, the High Commission of Malaysia in Abuja is closely liaising with local authorities to obtain the latest developments in Gabon.

In this regard, Malaysian citizens in need of any consular assistance are requested to contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Abuja, located at No. 4A, Plot 2232 B, Rio Negro Close Off Yedseram Street, Maitama Abuja, Nigeria [Phone: +234 92908488, +234 7031365197 (Duty Officer), email: [email protected]].

Any further developments regarding this incident will be communicated from time to time.

According to media reports on Wednesday, a group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on local television in the country and announced that they had seized power.

The came shortly after Gabon’s Electoral Commission (CGE) officially confirmed President Ali Bongo as the winner of a third term with 64.27 per cent of the vote, as reported by Anadolu Agency. — Bernama