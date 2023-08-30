KUCHING, Aug 30 — Sarawak Energy is proactively addressing concerns raised by residents at Kampung Baru in Belaga after an electric pole in the middle of a newly paved road drew attention in social media recently.

The utility company in a statement said it appreciated their feedback and understands the safety concerns surrounding this issue.

Sarawak Energy regional manager for Bintulu, Jabu Ngumbang, in the statement, explained that a third-party contractor involved in road widening works had inadvertently encroached upon the designated electricity line route without prior notification to the utility company.

“The overhead lines have been there for years. We were unaware of the road widening works and were taken by surprise when this incident was posted on social media.

“It is crucial that road construction contractors and relevant agencies notify us before starting any projects. This allows us to assess and, if necessary, relocate our installations,” he said.

Taking this incident as an example, he said the current situation posed a danger to road users.

“We want to prevent such occurrences in the future. Had the contractor reached out to us beforehand, we could have taken measures to address this issue,” said Jabu.

Sarawak Energy said the area near the electrical pole has since been sealed off for safety reasons.

“It is important to note that being near any of Sarawak Energy’s live cables, electrical poles and overhead lines carries the risk of serious injuries and potential loss of life due to electrocution.

“Motorists are strongly advised to exercise caution when travelling through this area and the public is urged to maintain a safe distance from all electrical lines and facilities,” it said.

It also reminded all contractors to seek approval from Sarawak Energy before proceeding with any construction or excavation works.

“This precautionary step is crucial not only to prevent accidental damage to underground cables, but also to avoid unnecessary power supply interruptions.

“It also serves to protect the safety of both workers and the public,” it said.

It added that contractors are also urged to comply with the Electricity Ordinance, the Electricity Rules 1999, and the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 when carrying out any work near high- tension cables or other electrical infrastructure to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals involved.

For enquiries or to report safety concerns, members of the public can call Sarawak Energy’s 24-hour Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111, send an email to [email protected], chat with virtual agent Carina, or make a report through the SEB cares mobile app. — Borneo Post