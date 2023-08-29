JOHOR BARU, Aug 29 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat has proposed that the government provide a special lane at the country’s entry point in Johor for voters of the Pulai parliamentary by-election who are working or living in Singapore to return home and cast their votes on September 19.

He said the proposal to provide the special lane at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) had been presented to the unity government to facilitate voters returning home to fulfil their responsibilities.

“That (special lane) is included in our proposal to the unity government and we will follow up on it.

“At the same time, we will continue to draw closer to voters who are working or living in Singapore through announcements on social media,” he told reporters when carrying out a survey at the Taman Tan Sri Yaakob night market in Perling here today.

He said that in the run-up to polling day, the campaigning strategy will be diversified to include mega ceramah (talks) that will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the PH chairman, to woo the voters, especially the fence-sitters.

In addition, he said that as of day four of the by-election campaigning period, the party’s machinery has covered almost 15 to 20 per cent of the parliamentary constituency.

In the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan will face a three-cornered fight against Zulkifli Jaafar of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election and Simpang Jeram state by-election are being held following the death of its incumbent, Salahuddin, who was also the minister of domestic trade and cost of living, on July 23.

The Election Commission (EC) set polling for the two by-elections on September 9, with early voting on September 5. — Bernama